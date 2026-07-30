Charlie Parker Jazz Festival to bring 3 days of free concerts to Harlem, East Village

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The Brief The Charlie Parker Jazz Festival returns to Manhattan for its 34th year. This year’s lineup brings together major names and emerging performers from across the jazz world. Free concerts are planned in two neighborhoods connected to Charlie Parker’s life and music.



Three days of free live jazz will fill parks in Harlem and the East Village when the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival returns Aug. 28-30.

What we know:

The annual festival honors the late saxophonist Charlie Parker by presenting veteran musicians and rising jazz artists in the New York neighborhoods where he lived and worked.

Now in its 34th year, the festival will take place at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem and Tompkins Square Park in the East Village. All three main concerts are free and open to all ages.

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Friday’s lineup

The festival opens Friday, Aug. 28, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Marcus Garvey Park, located at 18 Mount Morris Park West.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will headline the opening concert under the musical direction of saxophonist Sherman Irby. The orchestra will be joined by trumpeter Marquis Hill and vocalist Ekep Nkwelle.

The Bill Saxton Harlem All-Stars will also perform.

Saturday’s lineup

The music continues Saturday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Marcus Garvey Park.

Saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman will headline the concert. The lineup also includes pianist Nat Adderley Jr., vocalist Catherine Russell, saxophonist Nicole Glover and DJ Kultured Child.

Sunday’s lineup

The final main concert will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tompkins Square Park near East 10th Street.

Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane will headline alongside the Billy Hart Quartet, drummer and producer Kassa Overall and vocalist Vanisha Gould.

More festival events

Additional events are planned across Manhattan in the days leading up to and during the festival.

The schedule includes a documentary screening about Sun Ra, live performances, a Monday night jazz jam, concerts in community gardens, an outdoor art exhibit and a festival after-party.

Organizers said more performers and programming may be announced.

The backstory:

The Charlie Parker Jazz Festival was created to celebrate Parker’s musical individuality and influence while introducing audiences to established performers and the next generation of jazz artists.

The concerts are held in Harlem and the East Village because of Parker’s connections to both neighborhoods.