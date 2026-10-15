2 people hurt after car crashes into Queens pizzeria, FDNY says

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The Brief A car crashed into a Queens pizzeria, sending two people to the hospital Thursday, officials said. The accident happened at 156-71 Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach just before 1:15 p.m. The NYPD Emergency Service Unit was working to remove the car from the building.



Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a pizzeria in Howard Beach, Queens, officials said.

What we know:

The FDNY said it responded to the crash at 156-71 Cross Bay Boulevard, between 156th and 157th Ave., just before 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Two people were taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The NYPD Emergency Service Unit was working to remove the car from the building.

What we don't know:

Officials did not immediately say whether the people taken to the hospital were inside the restaurant or in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.