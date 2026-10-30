Driver charged with DWI after crashing into Brooklyn Halloween trunk-or-treat event
NEW YORK - A driver is facing DWI charges after a crash outside a Brooklyn Halloween event injured six people, including children, police said.
What we know:
Michael Marsh, 56, was arrested after the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, according to police.
Investigators said Marsh drove onto the sidewalk, where the NYPD 83 Precinct was hosting a trunk-or-treat event for kids. He crashed into a parked ambulance and struck multiple pedestrians, they said.
Three children—6, 8 and 11—and three female adults were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.
Dig deeper:
The NYPD said Marsh faces a slew of charges:
- Vehicular assault, two counts
- Rechless endangerment, two counts
- DWI
- DWAI
- Driving on a sidewalk
- Driving without a seatbelt
His 46-year-old passenger is not facing any charges at this time.
What we don't know:
The names of the injured pedestrians have not been released by officials at this time.
The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).