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Driver charged with DWI after crashing into Brooklyn Halloween trunk-or-treat event

By
FOX 5 NY
Brooklyn
Published October 30, 2026 8:38 AM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 8:38 AM EDT
Driver charged with DWI in crash at Brooklyn Halloween event
Driver charged with DWI in crash at Brooklyn Halloween event

Driver charged with DWI in crash at Brooklyn Halloween event

A 56-year-old man faces multiple charges, including DWI, after driving onto the sidewalk and injuring six people at a Brooklyn Halloween event. 

The Brief

    • A driver faces DWI charges after crashing into pedestrians at a Brooklyn Halloween event, injuring children, police said.
    • Michael Marsh, 56, was arrested after the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, according to the NYPD.
    • Three children—6, 8 and 11—and three female adults were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

NEW YORK - A driver is facing DWI charges after a crash outside a Brooklyn Halloween event injured six people, including children, police said. 

What we know:

Michael Marsh, 56, was arrested after the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, according to police.

Investigators said Marsh drove onto the sidewalk, where the NYPD 83 Precinct was hosting a trunk-or-treat event for kids. He crashed into a parked ambulance and struck multiple pedestrians, they said. 

Three children—6, 8 and 11—and three female adults were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said. 

Dig deeper:

The NYPD said Marsh faces a slew of charges:

  • Vehicular assault, two counts
  • Rechless endangerment, two counts
  • DWI
  • DWAI
  • Driving on a sidewalk
  • Driving without a seatbelt
6 injured in car collision in Brooklyn near trunk-or-treat event
6 injured in car collision in Brooklyn near trunk-or-treat event

6 injured in car collision in Brooklyn near trunk-or-treat event

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green reports live on a car collision involving an ambulance that injured six people.

His 46-year-old passenger is not facing any charges at this time. 

What we don't know:

The names of the injured pedestrians have not been released by officials at this time. 

The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI). 

BrooklynBushwickCrime and Public Safety