Driver charged with DWI after crashing into Brooklyn Halloween trunk-or-treat event

The Brief A driver faces DWI charges after crashing into pedestrians at a Brooklyn Halloween event, injuring children, police said. Michael Marsh, 56, was arrested after the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, according to the NYPD. Three children—6, 8 and 11—and three female adults were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.



A driver is facing DWI charges after a crash outside a Brooklyn Halloween event injured six people, including children, police said.

What we know:

Michael Marsh, 56, was arrested after the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, according to police.

Investigators said Marsh drove onto the sidewalk, where the NYPD 83 Precinct was hosting a trunk-or-treat event for kids. He crashed into a parked ambulance and struck multiple pedestrians, they said.

Three children—6, 8 and 11—and three female adults were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Dig deeper:

The NYPD said Marsh faces a slew of charges:

Vehicular assault, two counts

Rechless endangerment, two counts

DWI

DWAI

Driving on a sidewalk

Driving without a seatbelt

His 46-year-old passenger is not facing any charges at this time.

What we don't know:

The names of the injured pedestrians have not been released by officials at this time.