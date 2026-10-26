Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn mother set on fire in disturbing attack in front of child, police sources say

By  and 
FOX 5 NY
Brooklyn
Updated October 26, 2026 2:44 PM EDT Published October 26, 2026 1:00 PM EDT
Man who allegedly set estranged wife on fire had previously shot at her
Man who allegedly set estranged wife on fire had previously shot at her

Man who allegedly set estranged wife on fire had previously shot at her

FOX 5 NY's Kelly Kennedy reports that Kenneth Richenbacher, now accused of setting his estranged wife on fire, had previously shot at her back in 2015.

The Brief

    • A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized after her estranged husband allegedly set her on fire inside her apartment.
    • Police said the attack happened Saturday at the Kingsborough Houses, a NYCHA complex in Crown Heights.
    • Kenneth Rickenbacher, 44, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder and arson.

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized after her estranged husband allegedly set her on fire inside her apartment. 

Woman lit on fire in NYCHA apartment

What we know:

Police said the disturbing attack happened Saturday at the Kingsborough Houses, a NYCHA complex in Crown Heights. 

Officers found the 38-year-old woman with burns on her body after getting called to an apartment at around 5 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition. 

According to FOX 5 NY police sources, the woman's husband threw some type of accelerant on her and then lit her on fire.

The couple's 11-year-old daughter witnessed the attack, sources said.

Suspect's criminal past

Dig deeper:

Kenneth Rickenbacher, 44, was charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, two counts of arson, criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17. 

Law enforcement sources said Richenbacher and his wife are estranged. 

Rickenbacher has a criminal record involving domestic violence against his wife. The police chief in Monticello, New York, said Rickenbacher was sentenced to nine years in prison for a felony gun charge after shooting at his wife and their then-two-week-old daughter in 2015. 

He has a prior conviction for drugs out of Suffolk County in 2007. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the woman or child at this time. 

The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY police sources. 

BrooklynCrown HeightsCrime and Public Safety