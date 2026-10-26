Brooklyn mother set on fire in disturbing attack in front of child, police sources say

The Brief A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized after her estranged husband allegedly set her on fire inside her apartment. Police said the attack happened Saturday at the Kingsborough Houses, a NYCHA complex in Crown Heights. Kenneth Rickenbacher, 44, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder and arson.



A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized after her estranged husband allegedly set her on fire inside her apartment.

Woman lit on fire in NYCHA apartment

What we know:

Police said the disturbing attack happened Saturday at the Kingsborough Houses, a NYCHA complex in Crown Heights.

Officers found the 38-year-old woman with burns on her body after getting called to an apartment at around 5 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

According to FOX 5 NY police sources, the woman's husband threw some type of accelerant on her and then lit her on fire.

The couple's 11-year-old daughter witnessed the attack, sources said.

Suspect's criminal past

Dig deeper:

Kenneth Rickenbacher, 44, was charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, two counts of arson, criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Law enforcement sources said Richenbacher and his wife are estranged.

Rickenbacher has a criminal record involving domestic violence against his wife. The police chief in Monticello, New York, said Rickenbacher was sentenced to nine years in prison for a felony gun charge after shooting at his wife and their then-two-week-old daughter in 2015.

He has a prior conviction for drugs out of Suffolk County in 2007.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the woman or child at this time.