Brooklyn mom, 33, killed in stray-bullet shooting at bar in Crown Heights, NYPD says

The Brief Police are searching for a gunman after an innocent mother of five was killed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn. The NYPD said Safronie Hartzog, 33, was fatally shot early Sunday morning outside the Ooh La La Lounge and Bar in Crown Heights. A 34-year-old man was also injured in the shooting and was in stable condition.



The search is on for the gunman accused of killing an innocent mother of five in a stray-bullet shooting in Brooklyn.

What we know:

The NYPD said Safronie Hartzog, 33, and a 34-year-old man were shot when gunfire erupted early Sunday morning outside the Ooh La La Lounge and Bar at Howard Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows people running for cover after multiple gunshots are heard.

According to police, Hartzog was outside the bar when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Hartzog, an innocent bystander, officials said, got shot in the back and ran inside the bar for help. She was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was reported to be in stable condition.

What's next:

Police are searching for the suspected gunman and any other potential suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.