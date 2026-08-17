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Brooklyn mom, 33, killed in stray-bullet shooting at bar in Crown Heights, NYPD says

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FOX 5 NY
Brooklyn
Published August 17, 2026 6:59 AM EDT
Published August 17, 2026 6:59 AM EDT
Brooklyn mother of 5 killed in stray-bullet shooting, NYPD says
Brooklyn mother of 5 killed in stray-bullet shooting, NYPD says

Brooklyn mother of 5 killed in stray-bullet shooting, NYPD says

Safronie Hartzog was fatally shot outside the Ooh La La Lounge and Bar in Crown Heights, the NYPD said. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso reports. 

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a gunman after an innocent mother of five was killed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn.
    • The NYPD said Safronie Hartzog, 33, was fatally shot early Sunday morning outside the Ooh La La Lounge and Bar in Crown Heights.
    • A 34-year-old man was also injured in the shooting and was in stable condition.

NEW YORK - The search is on for the gunman accused of killing an innocent mother of five in a stray-bullet shooting in Brooklyn. 

What we know:

The NYPD said Safronie Hartzog, 33, and a 34-year-old man were shot when gunfire erupted early Sunday morning outside the Ooh La La Lounge and Bar at Howard Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights. 

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows people running for cover after multiple gunshots are heard. 

According to police, Hartzog was outside the bar when a fight broke out and shots were fired. 

Hartzog, an innocent bystander, officials said, got shot in the back and ran inside the bar for help. She was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead. 

The 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was reported to be in stable condition. 

What's next:

Police are searching for the suspected gunman and any other potential suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

The Source: Information in this story is from the New York Police Department. 

Brooklyn