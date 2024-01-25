Brooklyn shootings leave 5 dead in separate overnight incidents across borough

Four separate shootings, which left five people in total dead, occurred overnight in the Brooklyn sections of Crown Heights, Clinton Hill, Park Slope and Ocean Hill, the NYPD said.

Crown Heights shooting

Around 11 p.m., police found a 37-year-old man shot in the neck on Schenectady Avenue.

He was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have a person of interest in the case.

Ocean Hill shooting

Just before midnight, police found a 28-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the torso near Atlantic and Rockaway avenues.

He was transported to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Park Slope shooting

Around 1 a.m., police were called to 2nd St., where they found a 34-year-old woman and man unresponsive and unconscious with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both were pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The NYPD also said a firearm was recovered near the man.

Clinton Hill shooting

Around 2:40 a.m., police found a 35-year-old man shot in the head on Hall Street.

He was transported to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case at this point.

All victim ID's are being withheld pending family notification.