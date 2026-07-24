Brooklyn cab driver shot in face after crash, suspect on the run, NYPD says

The Brief A livery cab driver is recovering after getting shot in the face following a collision in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. Police said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on North Portland Avenue, near the BQE, in Fort Greene. Investigators were looking for the suspect, who fled the scene.



A livery cab driver is recovering after getting shot in the face following a collision with another vehicle Friday in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on North Portland Avenue, near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, in Fort Greene.

What we know:

FOX 5 New York has learned a female passenger in the livery cab called her brother, who came to the scene and reportedly got into an argument with the driver of the other car.

Another unidentified man arrived at the scene, pulled out a gun and shot the 50-year-old livery cab driver, sources said. He then fled the scene.

The driver survived the shooting and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What's next:

Police said they were looking for a suspect last seen wearing a black shirt.