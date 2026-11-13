Brooklyn Building Collapse: All 8 victims identified and how to help the families recover

The Brief Police released the names of the eight people killed in the collapse at 1321 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn. Several survivors remain hospitalized, and dozens of displaced residents are seeking shelter and emergency aid. Mayor Mamdani and the NYC Department of Buildings commissioner said they're committed to investigating the cause.



After the FDNY concluded search and rescue operations at the site of the deadly building collapse in Brooklyn, police have released the names of the eight people who lost their lives.

The victims, ranging in age from 9 to 31, died either at the scene or at nearby hospitals after the three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. suddenly crumbled to the ground on Wednesday.

As the community mourns, several survivors remain hospitalized, and dozens of displaced residents are seeking shelter and emergency aid.

Here's everything we know about the victims and how New Yorkers can support the affected families.

Who were the victims of the Flatbush building collapse?

What we know:

The NYPD confirmed the names and ages of the eight people killed in the collapse, which include two children and six adults:

Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9

Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10

Gabriel Siguencia, 22

Barry Mamadou, 23

Edgar Sapon, 26

Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26

Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31

Ndiaye Mamadou, 31

Survivors and families recovering

Local perspective:

Beyond the eight fatalities, at least 18 others—including 14 civilians and four firefighters—were injured from the three-story, mixed-use building falling into an adjacent construction site.

Many survivors remain hospitalized, and families are sharing emotional accounts of narrow escapes.

One relative of a survivor—a father of two young children, ages 3 and 6—shared that he suffered head injuries in the collapse and is still recovering in the hospital.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who has been on the ground in Flatbush coordinating relief efforts, also highlighted one man's frantic search for his pregnant wife in the aftermath. While she was rescued alive from the rubble, Williams said the couple remains in "tough shape" as they recover.

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The American Red Cross has offered support for the affected families at the Flatbush YMCA, where residents were being connected with government officials and nonprofit groups for help with food, temporary housing, toiletries, and counseling.

How to help the victims

What you can do:

More relief efforts are underway to help the families, with organizers asking New Yorkers to donate gift cards and everyday essentials, like soap, shampoo, toothpaste and baby supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at locations across Brooklyn, including:

Brooklyn Borough Hall, weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

D.R.U.M. on Flatbush Ave., weekdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Council Member Farah Louis' office on Nostrand Ave.

Flatbush YMCA, Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Mayor's Fund to Advance NYC is accepting financial donations through an emergency relief fund online.

The Flatbush Development Corporation and Flatbush Tenant Coalition also established an emergency relief fund to support the affected families' immediate needs.

More information and links are available on the NYC Public Advocate's website.

Investigating the cause

What's next:

Officials said the next phase is an investigation into what caused the collapse.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the NYC Department of Buildings commissioner said they're committed to finding out what happened.

"A tragedy of this magnitude demands a comprehensive and thorough investigation that includes both the construction site and the building which collapsed. That has already begun with the Department of Buildings and law enforcement leading it. We will find out what happened, and we will share that information with New Yorkers," the mayor said.