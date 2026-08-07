Gunman wounds 2 in shooting near Bronx subway station during rush hour, NYPD says

The Brief A gunman is wanted after a shooting near a Bronx subway station left two people wounded during rush hour, the NYPD said. Dramatic surveillance video shows a chaotic scene as a gunman opened fire just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the West Farms section. Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 31-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, but it was unclear if they were the intended targets.



Two people were wounded in a shooting near a busy subway station in the Bronx during rush hour, the NYPD said.

What we know:

Dramatic surveillance footage shows the chaotic scene as a gunman opened fire just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the West Farms section, sending people running for their lives.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 31-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter, seen in the video wearing a hoodie, remains at large, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police said a motive for the shooting was unclear. It was not immediately known whether the injured victims were the shooter's intended targets.

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By the numbers:

In New York City overall, shootings and shooting victims are down in 2026 compared to 2025.

However, in the 48 Precinct, where this shooting took place, the number of shooting victims is up 16.7%, while the number of shootings has increased 12.5%.