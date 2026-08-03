NYPD: 3 suspects wanted in Bronx home invasion after woman blindfolded, tied up with duct tape
New York - The NYPD is asking for help in their search for three suspects after a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion in the Bronx.
The suspects allegedly attacked a woman after breaking into her Highbridge home armed with knives and a gun on July 30, according to police.
What we know:
Investigators said three unidentified individuals forced their way inside the 39-year-old woman's home and attacked her.
They allegedly removed her clothes and blindfolded her, before tying her hands and feet with duct tape.
NYPD
Authorities said the individuals then stole $343,000 worth of jewelry, cash and other belongings.
The woman was reported to be in stable condition.
What's next:
The NYPD released pictures of three suspects they're looking for.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
The Source: This report includes information from the New York Police Department.