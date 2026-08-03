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NYPD: 3 suspects wanted in Bronx home invasion after woman blindfolded, tied up with duct tape

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 8:04 AM EDT
Published August 3, 2026 8:04 AM EDT
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted in terrifying Bronx home invasion
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted in terrifying Bronx home invasion

NYPD: 3 suspects wanted in terrifying Bronx home invasion

The suspects allegedly attacked a woman, removed her clothes, blindfolded her, and bound her hands and feet with duct tape at a home in Highbridge. 

The Brief

    • The NYPD is searching for three suspects after a terrifying armed home invasion in the Bronx.
    • A 39-year-old woman was allegedly attacked, blindfolded and bound with duct tape inside her home in Highbridge.
    • The suspects fled with an estimated $343,000 in cash, jewelry and other items, according to investigators.

New York - The NYPD is asking for help in their search for three suspects after a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion in the Bronx. 

The suspects allegedly attacked a woman after breaking into her Highbridge home armed with knives and a gun on July 30, according to police. 

What we know:

Investigators said three unidentified individuals forced their way inside the 39-year-old woman's home and attacked her.

They allegedly removed her clothes and blindfolded her, before tying her hands and feet with duct tape. 

NYPD

Authorities said the individuals then stole $343,000 worth of jewelry, cash and other belongings. 

The woman was reported to be in stable condition. 

What's next:

The NYPD released pictures of three suspects they're looking for. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The Source: This report includes information from the New York Police Department. 

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