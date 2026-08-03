NYPD: 3 suspects wanted in Bronx home invasion after woman blindfolded, tied up with duct tape

The Brief The NYPD is searching for three suspects after a terrifying armed home invasion in the Bronx. A 39-year-old woman was allegedly attacked, blindfolded and bound with duct tape inside her home in Highbridge. The suspects fled with an estimated $343,000 in cash, jewelry and other items, according to investigators.



The NYPD is asking for help in their search for three suspects after a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion in the Bronx.

The suspects allegedly attacked a woman after breaking into her Highbridge home armed with knives and a gun on July 30, according to police.

What we know:

Investigators said three unidentified individuals forced their way inside the 39-year-old woman's home and attacked her.

They allegedly removed her clothes and blindfolded her, before tying her hands and feet with duct tape.

NYPD

Authorities said the individuals then stole $343,000 worth of jewelry, cash and other belongings.

The woman was reported to be in stable condition.

What's next:

The NYPD released pictures of three suspects they're looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.