Boat catches fire off City Island, 3 injured

The Brief A 30-foot boat caught fire off City Island Saturday. Three people suffered minor injuries. It's not clear what caused the boat to catch fire.



A boat burst into flames off City Island in the Bronx on Saturday, injuring three people.

What we know:

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. FDNY firefighters were called out to Bridge Street, between Minnieford and City Island avenues.

Video from the Citizen app showed the docked, 30-foot boat engulfed in flames.

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More than six dozen firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene. Crews were able to put the fire out in just over an hour.

Three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what caused the boat to catch fire.