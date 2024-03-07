Biden State of the Union: Americans can place prop bets on gaffes, mix-ups and even a 'brain freeze'

American voters looking to profit from President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday can wager on whether the president has a "brain freeze," or if he confuses Nikki Haley with anyone else, as well as more traditional wagers such as the over/under of the speech’s length.

Biden has faced questions from critics over his cognitive abilities for some time, and recently referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico" and mixed up "red state and blue state" with "red state and green state" while speaking at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference. Instead of worrying, some Americans may hope to benefit by predicting Biden’s next gaffe.

BetOnline has created a plethora of money-making opportunities around Thursday's important speech, as the 81-year-old president hopes to quell national concerns about his cognitive abilities and mental fitness.

Here are some of the props for the speech. In betting parlance, 2/1 odds means a bet would get paid off double if successful, 3/1 means triple, etc. When the odds have a plus or minus sign in front of them, that refers respectively to how much you'll get if you bet $100 and how much you'd have to bet to win $100. In other words, odds with a plus sign equate to longer odds and have higher payouts due to their decreased probability.

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber on March 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

Will any of these happen?

Biden directly mentions "Trump" – 2/1

Biden misnames a foreign leader or country – 3/1

Biden says either "senile" or "dementia" – 3/1

Biden directly mentions "Obama" – 4/1

Biden has a five-second "brain freeze" – 10/1

Biden confused Trump with Obama – 14/1

Biden confused Nikki Haley with anyone else – 20/1

Most mentions during Biden’s State of the Union:

Border – -130

Ukraine – +300

Gun/Guns – +475

Security – +600

The online betting site features another batch of words that voters can wager on which gets mentioned the most:

Democracy – -120

January 6 – +350

MAGA – +400

Putin – +500

Does Biden mention Trump’s cognitive ability?

Yes – +250

No – -700

Does Biden refer to his own age?

Yes – +400

No – -700

Length of address:

Over/under 69.5 minutes

Number of "Non-Facts" as per Washington Post Fact Checker Blog:

Over/Under 11.5

Americans can also wager on Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, who is giving the Republican response. BetOnline.ag has placed odds on whether she says the following words: Cognitive, Radical Islam/Islamic, Mexico, Sleepy, Communist, Senile/Senility, Dementia, Woke Mind Virus and Antifa.

The president's speech to the nation also comes just weeks after Special Counsel Robert Hur released his highly anticipated report following his monthslong investigation into Biden's improper retention of classified records. Hur, in his report, described the president as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," and did not bring charges against him.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted in U.S. sportsbooks, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal , but BetOnline.ag is located offshore. All odds are subject to change.

Read more via FOX News