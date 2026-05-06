NY bars, eateries taking 'Philly' cheesesteaks off the menu amidst basketball rivalry, The Post reports

The Brief The New York Post is reporting that some restaurants and bars in the state are removing the dish from their menus in anticipation of an upcoming basketball game. One example includes the co-owner of Dario's Pizza changing the name of the item to the "Philly Sucks Cheesesteak" in the restaurant's computer system. The Knicks are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers later tonight, May 6, at 7 p.m.



In the midst of a basketball rivalry, certain New York bars and eateries are taking "Philly" cheesesteaks off the menu.

NY locations join the rivalry

What we know:

The New York Post is reporting that some restaurants and bars in the state are removing the dish from their menus in anticipation of an upcoming basketball game.

The Knicks are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers later tonight, May 6, at 7 p.m.

One example includes the co-owner of Dario's Pizza changing the name of the item to the "Philly Sucks Cheesesteak" in the restaurant's computer system, according to The Post.