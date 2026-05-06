NY bars, eateries taking 'Philly' cheesesteaks off the menu amidst basketball rivalry, The Post reports

The Mets are losing and fans are blaming MAMDANI. The Knicks
are already making the playoffs stressful. Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini
turned resort photos into a full NFL media ethics debate, a guy is suing Amazon because whip-its allegedly made him lose brain cells, and now Nike might be paying the price because NBA stars aren’t selling sneakers like they used to.
On this episode of Kicking & Screaming, we break
down the chaos around the New York Mets losing streak, whether the New York Knicks are real contenders or just making fans nervous again, and why the Mike Vrabel / Dianna Russini story became way bigger than just gossip.
Plus, the funniest lawsuit of the week and whether Nike is
really struggling because today’s NBA players just don’t have the same
superstar pull as Jordan, Kobe, and LeBron.
Special Guest Mike from pudgyboyzsportstalk joins us
Sports, chaos, and questionable decision-making — exactly
how we like it.
NEW YORK - In the midst of a basketball rivalry, certain New York bars and eateries are taking "Philly" cheesesteaks off the menu.
NY locations join the rivalry
What we know:
The New York Post is reporting that some restaurants and bars in the state are removing the dish from their menus in anticipation of an upcoming basketball game.
The Knicks are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers later tonight, May 6, at 7 p.m.
One example includes the co-owner of Dario's Pizza changing the name of the item to the "Philly Sucks Cheesesteak" in the restaurant's computer system, according to The Post.
The Source: This article includes reporting from The New York Post.