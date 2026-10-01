Atlantic ends September without a hurricane for first time in 32 years

The Brief September ended without a hurricane forming in the Atlantic, despite being the usual peak of the season. Tropical Storm Hanna became the season’s eighth named storm but was expected to weaken into a post-tropical system. FOX Weather reports that strengthening El Niño conditions have helped suppress tropical development in the Atlantic.



The Atlantic went through September without a hurricane for the first time in 32 years, an unusual stretch during what is typically the busiest part of hurricane season.

What we know:

Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the central subtropical Atlantic late in September, becoming the eighth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, according to FOX Weather.

Latest date of first hurricane formation. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

None of the season’s named storms had strengthened into a hurricane as September came to an end. Hanna was expected to become a post-tropical system while remaining over open water.

The last Atlantic hurricane, Hurricane Melissa, formed on Oct. 13, 2025.

Hanna forecast track(FOX Weather)

Why the season has been quiet

The backstory:

September is climatologically the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But strong winds tied to El Niño conditions have made it harder for tropical systems to organize and strengthen, according to FOX Weather.

Atlantic tropical threat outlook(FOX Weather)

NOAA forecasts a 97% chance that El Niño conditions will reach Super El Niño strength between October and December, FOX Weather reported. A Super El Niño is defined by central Pacific water temperatures at least 2 degrees Celsius above average for three consecutive months.

What's next:

As October begins, tropical activity often shifts closer to the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean. Systems can develop from the Central American Gyre, a broad area of low pressure over Central America that can bring heavy rain, rough surf and mudslides.

The Atlantic tropical timeline.(FOX Weather)

However, FOX Weather reported that no tropical systems formed in the Gulf or Caribbean during October Super El Niño years dating back to 1960.