Armed duo wanted in $150K Queens 'sideswipe' robbery spree targeting luxury cars, Rolexes

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for two armed suspects responsible for a string of three robberies across Queens. Police say the duo employs a deliberate "sideswipe" maneuver to force drivers to pull over before ambushing them. The suspects have stolen over $150,000 in property, including cash, jewelry, a Rolex, and a victim's BMW.



The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in tracking down two armed suspects involved in a brazen string of robberies across Queens.

Over the course of five days, the duo targeted victims using a dangerous "sideswipe" tactic to ambush unsuspecting drivers and make off with nearly $160,000 in cash, jewelry, and vehicles.

"Sideswipe" ambush

How It Started:

The spree began Friday morning when a 40-year-old man sitting in his BMW X3 near 138-18 57th Road was sideswiped by a white Acura TLX bearing New Jersey plates (X68NPS).

When the victim exited his car to assess the damage, police say the suspects jumped out of the Acura, with one suspect pulling a firearm, demanding the victim’s keys, wallet, and cash. The suspects then stole the victim's BMW (NY Plate #HKD7084) and fled. The stolen property was valued at over $44,600. No injuries were reported.

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Violence escalates

Dig deeper:

The suspects struck again the following morning, approaching a 32-year-old man who was standing at the rear of his parked car outside 168-06 Linden Boulevard in Jamaica.

At gunpoint, police say they forced the man to hand over a Rolex watch, his wallet, and a handbag containing approximately $4,000. The encounter turned violent when one of the suspects pistol-whipped the victim in the head, causing a laceration. The thieves then ransacked the victim’s vehicle before fleeing in a dark-colored BMW, potentially the same vehicle stolen the day before. The victim suffered minor injuries and lost nearly $67,900 in property.

Third strike

Latest crime:

The most recent robbery occurred early Wednesday morning. A 26-year-old man was parked near 82-14 155th Avenue when his vehicle was deliberately sideswiped by a dark-colored BMW.

Employing their familiar tactic, police say the suspects waited for the victim to exit his vehicle to inspect the damage. They approached with a firearm, issued verbal threats, and violently ripped a necklace from the victim's neck. They also stole his wallet, credit cards, and cash before escaping in the BMW. The stolen items were valued at over $46,200. The victim sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

What you can do:

The NYPD urges anyone with information regarding this robbery pattern or the identities of the suspects to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline immediately.