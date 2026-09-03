American Airlines flight aborts takeoff at LaGuardia due to reported bird strike, FAA says

The Brief An American Airlines flight from New York to Chicago aborted takeoff after a reported bird strike at LaGuardia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The crew of American Airlines Flight 392 reported the bird strike at 8:20 a.m., the FAA said. It led to a brief ground stop at LGA, but the FAA said any ongoing delays were due to severe weather in the area.



An American Airlines flight aborted its takeoff Thursday after a reported bird strike at LaGuardia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

What we know:

American Airlines Flight 392 from New York to Chicago was about to leave the runway when the crew reported striking a bird and aborted the takeoff roll at 8:20 a.m., the FAA said.

A brief ground stop was implemented at LaGuardia due to the reported bird strike, but current delays at the airport were due to severe weather in the area, the FAA said.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: A Swissport jet fuel truck prepares to refuel an American Eagle plane at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on April 16, 2026 in New York. Jet fuel prices have roughly doubled since the start of the war in Iran, and airlines around the Expand

The Boeing 737-800 was bound for Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

What we don't know:

The FAA said it will investigate the incident to confirm whether a bird strike occurred.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage to the plane.