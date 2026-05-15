Macy's 4th of July fireworks show expands for America250
NEW YORK - Macy's will expand its 4th of July firework show this year in honor of America's 250th birthday.
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks expanding
What we know:
The firework show will expand to:
- the lower East River in the Seaport District
- the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City
- the Brooklyn Bridge
A boy on his dad's shoulder watches fireworks light up the Manhattan skyline during the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks celebration on the East River at Brooklyn Bridge Park on July 4, 2025 in New York. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis / AFP) (Photo by AN
The Source: This article includes information from a press release sent out by Macy's.