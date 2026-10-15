Former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire becomes police officer in Florida

article

The Brief Former New York Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire is becoming a police officer in South Florida. Stoudemire, a 6-time NBA All-Star, is set to join the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department after graduating from Miami-Dade College's law enforcement training academy. Stoudemire was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2026.



Former New York Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire is becoming a police officer in South Florida.

Stoudemire, a 6-time NBA All-Star, is set to join the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department after graduating from Miami Dade College's law enforcement training academy.

Amar'e Stoudemire graduates from police academy

What they're saying:

Stoudemire went through months of training, the school said Wednesday in Instagram post with pictures of the 6-foot-10 basketball Hall-of-Famer in his new uniform.

"For Amar’e, this is more than a second career. Becoming a police officer was a childhood dream, inspired in part by family members who served in law enforcement. Now, he will begin a new chapter as a police officer with the Miami Dade Schools Police Department, @miamischoolspd, giving back to our community and serving as a positive influence for the next generation," the post said.

The post was also shared by Stoudemire and Miami-Dade Schools PD.

"Congratulations, Amar’e, and to all of graduates from BLE 401! Wishing you continued success as you take on this important responsibility in our community," it continued.

Amar'e Stoudemire's NBA career

Local perspective:

Stoudemire spent parts of five seasons with the Knicks after signing a contract worth nearly $100 million prior to the 2010-11 NBA season.

He set a Knicks franchise record with nine consecutive 30-point games in his first season and helped lead the team to its first playoff appearance in seven years.

Dig deeper:

Stoudemire also played for the Phoenix Suns for eight seasons, where he was named 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year. He played for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat later in his NBA career, before spending several seasons playing overseas.

He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2026.