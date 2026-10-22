Airbnb changes house rules: What hosts can and can't ask you to clean

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The Brief Airbnb's new house rules state that hosts can no longer require guests to do heavy checkout chores, such as stripping beds, starting the laundry, or washing dishes. Hosts are still permitted to ask guests for basic cleanup. These updated, relaxed checkout rules apply to any reservations booked on or after November 20.



If you love booking Airbnbs but dread the final morning of chores, relief is finally here.

Airbnb guests no longer have to clean up after themselves unless they want to. The company has officially announced new rules that change the expectations placed on guests when it's time to pack up and go.

No more heavy checkout chores

Dig deeper:

For years, a major pain point for travelers has been the extensive to-do lists left by some hosts. Under the new policy, Airbnb hosts can no longer require guests to perform heavy checkout chores.

Specifically, you are no longer required to do the following before checking out:

Stripping beds

Starting laundry

Washing dishes

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What hosts can still ask for

The other side:

While you won't be running the washing machine on your way out the door, the new rules don't mean you can leave the rental in total disarray. Hosts are still allowed to request some basic tidying up.

According to the new guidelines, hosts can ask guests to:

Leave used dishes in the sink

Gather used towels

Separate trash and recycling into designated indoor bins

When do the rules take effect?

What's next:

Travelers won't have to wait long to take advantage of these relaxed checkout expectations. The new rules apply to reservations booked on or after November 20.

For any trips booked on or after that date, you can expect a much easier, chore-free departure process.