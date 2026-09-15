Manhattan DA seizes 12 deepfake porn websites in historic AI takedown

The Brief The Manhattan DA executed the largest-ever seizure of AI deepfake pornography websites, shutting down 12 explicit domains. Authorities identified over 1,200 victims, primarily high-profile women including celebrities, athletes, politicians, and influencers. The DA noted that New York law bans sharing or showing AI-altered explicit media, giving his office power to seize sites accessible in NY regardless of where they were created.



The Manhattan District Attorney's Office says it executed the largest-ever takedown of websites dedicated to creating illegal AI-generated pornography.

Authorities said they seized 12 distinct domains operating under blatant titles like "AI Celebs" and "Deep Fake Porn," which used artificial intelligence to fabricate explicit photos and videos of real people without their consent.

Over 1,200 victims identified in AI porn takedown

What we know:

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said investigators identified more than 1,200 victims whose faces and bodies were manipulated into sexually explicit media online.

While individual identities were kept confidential, officials said the vast majority of people targeted were women, primarily celebrities, actors, politicians, athletes, musicians, social justice advocates and social media influencers.

New York prohibits sharing nonconsensual explicit content

Dig deeper:

Under New York law, it is illegal to share real photos or videos of people engaged in sex without their permission, Bragg said. It is also illegal if created or altered by artificial intelligence, he said.

Bragg noted that the material does not have to be generated in New York for his office to get involved. He said the fact that it can be viewed in New York gives his office jurisdiction to act.

What they're saying:

"I want to be clear. We do not tolerate sexual exploitation in any form, including sharing and selling deepfake pornography. These horrific violations of privacy follow victims … into their careers and personal lives, and take an immense toll on their emotional and mental wellbeing. We were able to seize these domains because a brave survivor stepped forward to report crimes to our office," Bragg said.

Additional victims urged to come forward

What's next:

The investigation remains active as authorities track down the administrators and operators behind the 12 seized domains.

Bragg urged any additional victims and survivors to contact the Manhattan DA's Office to help build a stronger criminal case against the perpetrators.

