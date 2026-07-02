9-foot shark spotted at Point Lookout, swimming red-flagged

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The Brief A 9-foot shark was spotted by Town of Hempstead lifeguards at Point Lookout. Swimming was immediately red-flagged at the beach and nearby beaches. The town’s Shark Patrol was deployed using a drone and jet ski.



Swimming was red-flagged at Point Lookout and nearby beaches after lifeguards spotted a 9-foot shark in the water, according to the Town of Hempstead.

What we know:

Town officials said the shark was spotted by lifeguards at Town Park Point Lookout on Lido Boulevard.

As part of town policy, the beach and adjacent beaches were immediately red-flagged for swimming.

The town’s Shark Patrol was deployed to inspect local waters using a drone and jet ski.

Officials said the shark was spotted from the main lifeguard chair at Point Lookout, described as the most crowded area of the beach.

What they're saying:

The sighting was confirmed by additional lifeguards and multiple beachgoers, according to the Town of Hempstead.

Supervisor Ferretti was expected to join the lifeguard who first spotted the shark to discuss the town’s response.

What's next:

Swimmers should follow all posted beach warnings and instructions from lifeguards while the Shark Patrol checks the water.