76-year-old man assaulted after minor scooter collision in Brooklyn; suspect sought

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The Brief A 76-year-old man was assaulted in Brooklyn on Saturday evening after his vehicle had a minor collision with a parked, unoccupied motorized scooter. Police say the scooter's owner confronted the elderly victim, escalated a verbal dispute into a physical attack by punching and kicking him multiple times, and then fled westbound on the scooter. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.



The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the assault of an elderly man in Brooklyn on Saturday evening.

What we know:

A 76-year-old male victim was driving near Midwood Street and Nostrand Avenue when he was involved in a minor collision with a parked, unoccupied motorized scooter.

Following the collision, police say an unidentified individual approached the victim and initiated a verbal dispute. The confrontation escalated when the suspect proceeded to punch and kick the 76-year-old man multiple times throughout his body.

The alleged attacker then got onto the motorized scooter and fled the scene. EMS treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to come forward. Tips can be submitted confidentially by calling the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.