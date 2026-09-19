6 firefighters injured after fire rips through Williamsburg restaurant

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The Brief A four-alarm fire ripped through a block of restaurants in Williamsburg on Saturday night. The fire started in one restaurant, and the damage spread to the other two. Six firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries.



A fire broke out in a Brooklyn restaurant on Saturday, causing a "smoke explosion" and a roof collapse, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. in a building on N. 5th Street that houses three restaurants. According to officials, everyone in those restaurants was able to evacuate.

More than 100 firefighters came to try and battle the flames. Half an hour into the firefight, there was a smoke explosion inside the building, according to FDNY Deputy Chief Michele Fitzsimmons, but no firefighters were trapped. The damage also caused part of the roof to collapse.

Crews were able to knock down the fire around 8:30 p.m.

The fire started in one restaurant, before spreading into the two adjoining restaurants, according to the FDNY.

Dig deeper:

A total of six firefighters were hospitalized Saturday night, but all had minor injuries "consistent with this kind of firefighting operation," EMS officials said. No one else was reported injured.

What we don't know:

The NYC Department of Buildings is evaluating the damage to the building Saturday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.