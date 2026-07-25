5-alarm fire in Flushing, Queens, leaves multiple people injured

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The Brief FDNY crews responded to a fire on 41st Road in Flushing, Queens. The response was elevated from four alarms to five alarms. Multiple firefighters and residents were reportedly injured.



A five-alarm fire burned on 41st Road in Flushing Saturday as FDNY crews continued working at the scene.

What happened

The FDNY initially announced that units were operating at a four-alarm fire on 41st Road.

The department later said the response had been elevated to a fifth alarm.

Injuries reported

Multiple firefighters and residents were reportedly injured in connection with the fire.

The number of people injured and the severity of their injuries were not immediately confirmed in the information available.

What’s next

FDNY crews continued operating at the scene Saturday.

Additional details about the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately available.