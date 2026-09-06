3 correction officers assaulted by inmate at Rikers Island in 'unprovoked' attack: COBA

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The Brief An inmate at Rikers Island's Otis Bantum Correction Center allegedly assaulted three correction officers and a captain on Saturday. The Correction Officers' Benevolent Association (COBA) called the attack unprovoked. COBA is demanding maximum prosecution for the inmate and immediate implementation of stricter security measures.



The Correction Officers' Benevolent Association is calling for action after three correction officers were reportedly assaulted by an inmate at Rikers Island this weekend.

What we know:

Three correction officers and a correction captain were reportedly assaulted at the clinic in the Otis Bantum Correction Center at Rikers Island on Saturday.

One of the officers sustained a fractured nose, while the others suffered bruises to their faces.

COBA says the officers were "brutally" assaulted for "doing their jobs" in an "unprovoked attack."

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release details about the incident, including the name of the inmate, possible charges and the circumstances surrounding the assault.

What they're saying:

COBA President Benny Boscio Jr. released a statement on Sunday calling for the immediate implementation of stricter security measures.

"These violent assaults on our officers continue unabated because of the Department's continued failure to impose meaningful consequences for violent crimes committed in our jails.

By October 1, the DOC is required to propose both an enhanced security plan and an accountability plan to the Remediation Manager.

Those plans together must consist of viable consequences to address and deter these senseless acts of violence against Correction Officers. Less out of cell time and immediate rehousing to enhanced supervision units should be implemented immediately.

The inmate who committed this latest attack should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including a consecutive sentence for his crimes committed against our Correction Officers."