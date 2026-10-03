29-year-old man fatally stabbed multiple times on Jamaica Avenue in Queens

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The Brief A 29-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest on Jamaica Avenue in Queens early Saturday morning. Officers responding to a 911 call found the victim in front of a building near 173rd Street around 1 a.m. No arrests have been made, and the killer remains at large as NYPD homicide detectives investigate.



A 29-year-old man was killed in a stabbing along a busy commercial corridor in Queens early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police responded around 1 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a man stabbed in front of 173-12 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.

Upon arrival, officers with the 103rd Precinct found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest. EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim, pending family notification.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, and no motive for the attack has been established. No arrests have been made as the NYPD homicide investigation remains ongoing.