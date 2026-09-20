29-year-old man fatally shot in the torso in the Bronx; no arrests made
NEW YORK - A 29-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the torso in the Bronx.
What we know:
Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot at the intersection of Cruger Avenue and Magenta Street at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Sept. 19.
When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jason Ferrer suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso.
Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported Ferrer to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
What's next:
The New York Police Department has not made any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
According to police, Ferrer lived on Valentine Avenue in the Bronx.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the New York Police Department.