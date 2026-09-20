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29-year-old man fatally shot in the torso in the Bronx; no arrests made

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 20, 2026 7:19 AM EDT
Published September 20, 2026 7:19 AM EDT
NYPD officers article

NYPD officers( File FOX5NY)

The Brief

    • A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the torso at Cruger Avenue and Magenta Street on Sept. 19.
    • Emergency responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
    • The NYPD has not made any arrests and is continuing to investigate.

NEW YORK - A 29-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the torso in the Bronx.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot at the intersection of Cruger Avenue and Magenta Street at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Sept. 19. 

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jason Ferrer suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported Ferrer to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

What's next:

The New York Police Department has not made any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to police, Ferrer lived on Valentine Avenue in the Bronx.

The Source: This article was written using information provided by the New York Police Department.

New York CityCrime and Public Safety