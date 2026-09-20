29-year-old man fatally shot in the torso in the Bronx; no arrests made

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The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the torso at Cruger Avenue and Magenta Street on Sept. 19. Emergency responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD has not made any arrests and is continuing to investigate.



A 29-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the torso in the Bronx.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot at the intersection of Cruger Avenue and Magenta Street at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Sept. 19.

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jason Ferrer suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported Ferrer to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

What's next:

The New York Police Department has not made any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to police, Ferrer lived on Valentine Avenue in the Bronx.