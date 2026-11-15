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26-year-old woman fatally stabbed inside building in Norwood section of the Bronx

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published November 15, 2026 7:34 AM EST
Published November 15, 2026 7:34 AM EST
article

NYPD Police Vehicle (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in the back inside a residence on Parkside Place in the Norwood neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday, Nov. 14.
    • Officers responded to a 911 call around 8:54 p.m. and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive before EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.
    • Police have not announced any arrests or released the victim's identity as the investigation remains ongoing.

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman is dead after being stabbed in the back inside a building in the Norwood section of the Bronx on Saturday night, Nov. 14.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, officers responded around 8:54 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a possible crime inside 3317 Parkside Place.

When officers arrived, they found the 26-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to her back. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman's name, noting her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released a suspect description or a possible motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

The Source: This article was written using information from the New York City Police Department.

New York CityCrime and Public Safety