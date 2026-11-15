26-year-old woman fatally stabbed inside building in Norwood section of the Bronx
NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman is dead after being stabbed in the back inside a building in the Norwood section of the Bronx on Saturday night, Nov. 14.
What we know:
According to the NYPD, officers responded around 8:54 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a possible crime inside 3317 Parkside Place.
When officers arrived, they found the 26-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to her back. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the woman's name, noting her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.
No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released a suspect description or a possible motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.
The Source: This article was written using information from the New York City Police Department.