2-year-old girl dies after suffering head injury at AKIRA store in suburban Chicago

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday in Orland Park after suffering a serious head injury at a clothing store, according to the Orland Park Police Department.

At approximately 2 p.m., the police department received a call that a toddler was injured inside an AKIRA store located at 104 Orland Square Drive.

Alexandra Martinez, of Harvey, was with an aunt when a display structure fell on her, causing a “serious head injury,” said Ray Hanania, spokesman for the Orland Fire Protection District.

A doctor and nurse who were nearby provided some medical assistance as authorities were called, Hanania said.

Advertisement

The girl was transported to Christ Hospital for treatment and later succumbed to her injuries, according to a press release from the department.

Orland Park's police chief told reporters Wednesday that Alexandra Martinez had been playing with four siblings at the store.

Tim McCarthy said it's unclear why the 8-foot-high walls, which weighed up to 100 pounds each, fell on the toddler. He said store video could provide answers. Initial reports said a display fell.

An autopsy Wednesday found Alexandra died of head injuries caused by the collapse of a shelving unit and her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Orland Park detectives are currently investigating the incident.

The Sun Times Media Wire and The Associated Press contributed to this report.