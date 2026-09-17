2 dead in connection with new cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx

The Brief The New York City Health Department is investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the South Bronx. Two people have died in connection with the cluster. "All cooling towers that tested positive through initial screening have been disinfected," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said on X.



Two people have died in connection with a cluster of Legionnaires' disease.

2 dead from Legionnaires' in the Bronx

What we know:

The New York City Health Department continues to investigate after a second person died in connection to a cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the South Bronx.

"We are grateful to our local elected officials who have joined us in outreach efforts as we respond quickly to cut off the exposure and investigate cases," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin wrote on X.

Local perspective:

New York City health officials ordered 10 cooling towers in the South Bronx, including one at Yankee Stadium, to be cleaned and disinfected after testing positive for Legionella bacteria.

Nearly a dozen people died in connection with the Legionnaires' cluster over the summer on the Upper East Side.

Martin goes on to urge New Yorkers if they have flu-like symptoms and lives, works, or has visited ZIP codes 10451 or 10456, to see a healthcare provider immediately.