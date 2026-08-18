19 hospitalized following collision between FDNY truck and MTA bus in the Bronx

The Brief An FDNY truck and an MTA bus collided Tuesday afternoon in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx. As a result, 19 people were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. No information regarding conditions or identities has been released, and there is no word yet on what caused the crash.



Nineteen people were hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon following a collision between an FDNY truck and an MTA bus at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Barretto Street in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

What we know:

First responders received the call reporting the motor vehicle collision at 12:32 p.m, according to the FDNY. Emergency services evaluated 22 people at the scene.

EMS reportedly transported five firefighters and 14 civilians to area hospitals, while three additional civilians were evaluated by medical personnel on scene and refused transport.

What we don't know:

No information regarding conditions or identities has been released.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.