15 arrested, 7 vehicles impounded during street takeover bust in Suffolk County

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The Brief Suffolk County Police arrested 15 suspects and impounded seven vehicles early Saturday morning after participants shut down a Medford roadway to perform illegal stunts, donuts, and burnouts. Police tracked the group throughout Friday night, successfully thwarting planned takeovers in Islip and Patchogue before intercepting them in Medford. The arrested suspects face charges for participating in and spectating an unlawful speed contest.



An illegal street takeover in Suffolk County ended with the arrest of 15 suspects and the impounding of seven vehicles early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Multiple vehicles shut down Sawgrass Drive near Woodside Avenue in Medford around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, engaging in reckless driving, performing dangerous stunts, donuts and burnouts in the middle of the roadway.

Police intervened after tracking the group's movements across the region, deterring planned takeovers at two major intersections: Commack Road and Sunrise Highway in Islip and Route 112 and Main Street in Patchogue.

The group was finally intercepted in Medford, where officers moved in to break up the event, secure the area, and make arrests. In addition to the arrests and impounded vehicles, officers issued multiple traffic tickets for various infractions.

Dig deeper:

All suspects are scheduled to appear at the First District Court in Central Islip at a later date. Except for Jeremy Geevarghese, who was charged solely with Participation in an Unlawful Speed Contest, all individuals below were charged with both Participation in an Unlawful Speed Contest and Spectating an Unlawful Speed Contest:

Zachaly Torresduran, 20, of New York, NY

Jose Mendozagua, 19, of Westbury, NY

Amanda Tucker, 10, of North Babylon

Frank Spingola, 21, of Deer Park, NY

Ahad Hotaki, 19, of Hicksville, NY

Marvin Chavez, 18, of Hicksville, NY

Djurabe Edmond, 18, of Westbury, NY

Joseph Wheeler, 23, of East Islip, NY

Marcello Martinez, 21, of North Babylon. Vehicle impounded

Johnathan Edouard, 22, of Roosevelt, NY. Vehicle impounded

Borys Lozanosanchez, 20, New York, NY. Vehicle impounded

Muzamil Hotaki, 20, Flushing, NY. Vehicle impounded

Alexander Lopes, 18, of Hicksville, NY. Vehicle impounded

Declan Tymon, 18, of Lynbrook, NY. Vehicle impounded