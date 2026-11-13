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Last updated:  Nov 13, 2026 - 6:55 PM EST

LIVE: FAA orders nationwide ground stop due to 'telecommunications outage'

FOX 5 NY
LIVE: FAA orders nationwide ground stop due to 'telecommunications outage'

Live coverage contributors

9 updates
Briana Scalia
Just now
Briana Scalia & Stephanie Bertini

Everything known so far about the ground stop | Latest details

Briana Scalia
12 minutes ago
Briana Scalia & Antwan Lewis

Will sports teams be affected by the nationwide ground stop?

Briana Scalia
21 minutes ago
Briana Scalia & Kelly Kennedy

Travelers stranded at LaGuardia Airport: 'It's just been chaotic here'

Briana Scalia
56 minutes ago
Briana Scalia

'I don't know what's going on': Passengers inside LaGuardia stand by

Briana Scalia
Nov 13, 2026 - 5:33 PM EST
Briana Scalia

DHS Sec. Mullin addresses press about the ground stop

Briana Scalia
Nov 13, 2026 - 5:17 PM EST
Briana Scalia

FAA says ground stop is due to 'temporary telecommunications outage'

Briana Scalia
Nov 13, 2026 - 5:15 PM EST
Briana Scalia

Hochul promises to keep New Yorkers 'updated' on nationwide ground stop

Briana Scalia
Nov 13, 2026 - 5:14 PM EST
Briana Scalia

Retired pilot shares insight on nationwide ground stop

Briana Scalia
Nov 13, 2026 - 5:12 PM EST
Briana Scalia

Transportation Sec. Duffy says FAA technicians are 'investigating the issue'