LIVE UPDATES | Brooklyn building collapse: 2 dead, over a dozen injured

7 of the injured in Brooklyn building collapse are children, FDNY commissioner says
2 dead, over a dozen injured in Brooklyn building collapse, Mamdani says
250 FDNY, EMS members on scene of Brooklyn building collapse
Injured being transported to area hospitals
First responders clearing area for K-9 units
Hundreds of first responders seen at Brooklyn building collapse
Toddler among those rescued after Brooklyn building collapse
1 dead and at least 10 injured in Brooklyn collapse; toddler rescued from rubble