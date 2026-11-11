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Last updated:  Nov 11, 2026 - 8:50 PM EST

LIVE UPDATES | Brooklyn building collapse: 2 dead, over a dozen injured

FOX 5 NY
LIVE UPDATES | Brooklyn building collapse: 2 dead, over a dozen injured

Live coverage contributors

8 updates Coverage ended Nov 11, 2026 at 9:54 PM EST
Nov 11, 2026 - 8:50 PM EST
FOX 5 NY

7 of the injured in Brooklyn building collapse are children, FDNY commissioner says

Michael Stallone
Nov 11, 2026 - 8:19 PM EST
Michael Stallone

2 dead, over a dozen injured in Brooklyn building collapse, Mamdani says

Michael Stallone
Nov 11, 2026 - 8:06 PM EST
Michael Stallone

250 FDNY, EMS members on scene of Brooklyn building collapse

Nov 11, 2026 - 8:00 PM EST
FOX 5 NY

Injured being transported to area hospitals

Michael Stallone
Nov 11, 2026 - 7:56 PM EST
Michael Stallone

First responders clearing area for K-9 units

Michael Stallone
Nov 11, 2026 - 7:50 PM EST
Michael Stallone

Hundreds of first responders seen at Brooklyn building collapse

Michael Stallone
Nov 11, 2026 - 7:48 PM EST
Michael Stallone

Toddler among those rescued after Brooklyn building collapse

Briana Scalia
Nov 11, 2026 - 7:46 PM EST
Briana Scalia

1 dead and at least 10 injured in Brooklyn collapse; toddler rescued from rubble

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Brooklyn