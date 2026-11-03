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New York City election results 2026: US House races l LIVE

By
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 5:22 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 5:22 PM EST

The Brief

    • Election Overview: Numerous races on the ballot this year are for the U.S. House in New York.
    • What to watch: The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City.
    • Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY - It's Election Day 2026, and on the ballot this year is numerous races for the U.S. House in New York.

ELECTION RESULTS: NY-3 l NY-5 l NY-6 l NY-7 l NY-8 l NY-9 l NY-10 l NY-11 l NY-12 l NY-13 l NY-14 l NY-15

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live NYC election results 2026

By the numbers:

The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City. Track real-time election results below.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results

NY-3

NY-5

NY-6

NY-7

NY-8

NY-10

NY-11

NY-12

NY-13

NY-14

NY-15

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
2026 ElectionsNew York CityPolitics