New York City election results 2026: US House races l LIVE

The Brief Election Overview: Numerous races on the ballot this year are for the U.S. House in New York. What to watch: The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City. Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



It's Election Day 2026, and on the ballot this year is numerous races for the U.S. House in New York.

ELECTION RESULTS: NY-3 l NY-5 l NY-6 l NY-7 l NY-8 l NY-9 l NY-10 l NY-11 l NY-12 l NY-13 l NY-14 l NY-15

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live NYC election results 2026

By the numbers:

The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City. Track real-time election results below.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results