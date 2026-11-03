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New Jersey election results 2026: US House, Senate, more l LIVE

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2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 5:02 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 5:02 PM EST

The Brief

    • Election Overview: Election Day 2026 in New Jersey features a Republican effort to unseat Sen. Cory Booker.
    • What to watch: NJ's 7th Congressional District between incumbent Tom Kean Jr. and challenger Rebecca Bennett.
    • Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close at 8 p.m.

NEW JERSEY - Election Day 2026 in New Jersey is here, with several major congressional races across the state, including a Republican effort to unseat Sen. Cory Booker and a tight race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.

ELECTION RESULTS: US SENATE l US HOUSE

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live NJ election results 2026

By the numbers:

Track real-time election results below in the races for U.S. House and Senate.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results

NJ US Senate election results

NJ US House election results

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
2026 ElectionsNew Jersey