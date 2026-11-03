New Jersey election results 2026: US House, Senate, more l LIVE

The Brief Election Overview: Election Day 2026 in New Jersey features a Republican effort to unseat Sen. Cory Booker. What to watch: NJ's 7th Congressional District between incumbent Tom Kean Jr. and challenger Rebecca Bennett. Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close at 8 p.m.



Election Day 2026 in New Jersey is here, with several major congressional races across the state, including a Republican effort to unseat Sen. Cory Booker and a tight race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.

ELECTION RESULTS: US SENATE l US HOUSE

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live NJ election results 2026

By the numbers:

Track real-time election results below in the races for U.S. House and Senate.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results