New Jersey US Senate election results 2026: Booker wins, AP projects

Democrat Cory Booker has won reelection to the U.S. Senate representing New Jersey, according to The Associated Press.

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Live 2026 NJ election results for US Senate

By the numbers:

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Dig deeper:

Cory Booker focused his campaign on the cost of living, pushing a proposal called the Keep Your Pay Act to eliminate federal income taxes on the first $75,000 of household income for most filers and expand the child tax credit.

In this image provided by Senate Television, Sen, Cory Booker, D-N.J. speaks on the Senate floor, Tuesday morning, April 1, 2025. (Senate Television via AP)

During his tenure, he sponsored the First Step Act and helped secure $6.8 billion in federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project.

The other side:

Justin Murphy’s platform calls for major tax and educational reforms, including completely abolishing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Education and making the Department of Government Efficiency permanent.

He also wants to bolster both the southern and northern borders and "track" visa holders.