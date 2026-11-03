NJ-7 election results 2026: Bennett defeats Kean, AP projects

Democrat Rebecca Bennett has won the election for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., The Associated Press projects.

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Rebecca Bennett served in the military for 15 years, and in addition to her role in the Navy, she served as an experimental test pilot and aircraft commander, also according to her campaign website. Bennett then went on to serve in the Air National Guard. During her military career, she earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, per her LinkedIn page.

(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Bennett’s campaign centers on affordability, access to health care, veterans’ services and government ethics. Her campaign priorities state that she intends to increase the supply of affordable housing, reduce administrative barriers and restore the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT, for New Jersey taxpayers if elected.

Bennett also calls for measures to lower health care costs and expand economic opportunities on her campaign website. On government ethics, she supports banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks and has said she divested her personal stock holdings.