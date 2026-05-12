Mayor Baraka wins Newark's mayoral election, AP projects

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The Brief Mayor Ras Baraka has won the Newark mayoral election, according to The Associated Press. The polls closed at 8 p.m. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 9 runoff election.



Mayor Ras Baraka has won the Newark mayoral election, according to The Associated Press.

Live Newark mayoral election results

What we know:

The candidates that were challenging Baraka were:

Artist Tanisha Garner

Developer and contractor Noble Milton

Community organizer Sheila Montague

Community activist Debra Salters

Former Newark Municipal Court administrator Nasheedah Singleton

Tech entrepreneur Jhamar Youngblood

Douglas "Rodney" Davis, whose campaign platform includes ending "casual Fridays" in City Hall