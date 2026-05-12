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Mayor Baraka wins Newark's mayoral election, AP projects

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Published  May 12, 2026 7:44pm EDT
Newark
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • Mayor Ras Baraka has won the Newark mayoral election, according to The Associated Press.
    • The polls closed at 8 p.m.
    • If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 9 runoff election.

NEW JERSEY - Mayor Ras Baraka has won the Newark mayoral election, according to The Associated Press.

Live Newark mayoral election results

What we know:

The candidates that were challenging Baraka were:

  • Artist Tanisha Garner
  • Developer and contractor Noble Milton
  • Community organizer Sheila Montague
  • Community activist Debra Salters
  • Former Newark Municipal Court administrator Nasheedah Singleton
  • Tech entrepreneur Jhamar Youngblood
  • Douglas "Rodney" Davis, whose campaign platform includes ending "casual Fridays" in City Hall

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
NewarkElection