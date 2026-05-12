Mayor Baraka wins Newark's mayoral election, AP projects
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NEW JERSEY - Mayor Ras Baraka has won the Newark mayoral election, according to The Associated Press.
Live Newark mayoral election results
What we know:
The candidates that were challenging Baraka were:
- Artist Tanisha Garner
- Developer and contractor Noble Milton
- Community organizer Sheila Montague
- Community activist Debra Salters
- Former Newark Municipal Court administrator Nasheedah Singleton
- Tech entrepreneur Jhamar Youngblood
- Douglas "Rodney" Davis, whose campaign platform includes ending "casual Fridays" in City Hall