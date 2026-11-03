Connecticut governor election results 2026: Lamont vs Fazio l LIVE

The Brief Election Overview: Election Day 2026 in Connecticut features the governor's race between Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Ryan Fazio. Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close at 8 p.m.



It's Election Day 2026, and in Connecticut, it's the governor's race between Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Ryan Fazio.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live CT governor election results 2026

By the numbers:

Track real-time election results below.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results