Connecticut governor election results 2026: Lamont vs Fazio l LIVE
CONNECTICUT - It's Election Day 2026, and in Connecticut, it's the governor's race between Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Ryan Fazio.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
Live CT governor election results 2026
By the numbers:
Track real-time election results below.
LIVE: Click here for real-time election results