Connecticut election results 2026: State Senate, Assembly, House, more l LIVE

The Brief Election Overview: Election Day 2026 in Connecticut features several major congressional races across the state, as well as the governor's race between Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Ryan Fazio. Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close at 8 p.m.



Election Day 2026 in Connecticut is here, with several major congressional races across the state, as well as the governor's race between Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Ryan Fazio.

ELECTION RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l SECRETARY OF STATE l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL l STATE SENATE l STATE HOUSE l TREASURER

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live CT election results 2026

By the numbers:

Track real-time election results below in the races for governor, U.S. House, Secretary of State, Comptroller, Attorney General, State Senate, State House and treasurer.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results