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Aaron Judge off Yankees' Wild Card series roster, Giancarlo Stanton back for postseason

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Yankees
Published September 29, 2026 12:30 PM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 12:30 PM EDT
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 in the game at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Aaron Judge is not on the Yankees' 26-man roster for the AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, but Giancarlo Stanton is set to return.
    • Judge, who is battling a calf injury, has not played in a game since Sept. 16.
    • The Yankees and Red Sox begin their three-game Wild Card series tonight at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees revealed their 26-man roster for the American League Wild Card series that starts Tuesday night, and captain Aaron Judge was left out.

Yankees Wild Card roster

What we know:

Judge, who is battling a calf injury, was not included on the Yankees' roster for the three-game Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox. 

While Judge did take live batting practice several times over the last few days, including yesterday at Yankee Stadium, the 6-foot-7 slugger has not yet run the bases.

He has not played in a game since Sept. 16. 

Dig deeper:

Here's the Yankees' full roster for the series:

Pitchers

  • David Bednar
  • Paul Blackburn
  • Gerrit Cole
  • Max Fried
  • Brent Headrick
  • Carlos Rodón
  • Cam Schlittler
  • John Schreiber
  • Will Warren
  • Ryan Yarbrough

Position Players

  • Ali Sánchez
  • Austin Wells
  • José Caballero
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr.
  • Luis García Jr.
  • Paul Goldschmidt
  • George Lombard Jr.
  • Ryan McMahon
  • Amed Rosario
  • Anthony Volpe
  • Cody Bellinger
  • Trent Grisham
  • Spencer Jones
  • Heliot Ramos
  • Ben Rice
  • Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card series schedule

What's next:

The Yankees and Red Sox begin their three-game Wild Card series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. 

Here's the full series schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 29

  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Yankee Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Payton Tolle (BOS)

Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 30

  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Yankee Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Sonny Gray (BOS)

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 1 (If necessary)

  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Yankee Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Ranger Suárez (BOS)

The Source: This article was written with information from the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. 

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