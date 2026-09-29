Aaron Judge off Yankees' Wild Card series roster, Giancarlo Stanton back for postseason
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees revealed their 26-man roster for the American League Wild Card series that starts Tuesday night, and captain Aaron Judge was left out.
Yankees Wild Card roster
What we know:
Judge, who is battling a calf injury, was not included on the Yankees' roster for the three-game Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox.
While Judge did take live batting practice several times over the last few days, including yesterday at Yankee Stadium, the 6-foot-7 slugger has not yet run the bases.
He has not played in a game since Sept. 16.
Dig deeper:
Here's the Yankees' full roster for the series:
Pitchers
- David Bednar
- Paul Blackburn
- Gerrit Cole
- Max Fried
- Brent Headrick
- Carlos Rodón
- Cam Schlittler
- John Schreiber
- Will Warren
- Ryan Yarbrough
Position Players
- Ali Sánchez
- Austin Wells
- José Caballero
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Luis García Jr.
- Paul Goldschmidt
- George Lombard Jr.
- Ryan McMahon
- Amed Rosario
- Anthony Volpe
- Cody Bellinger
- Trent Grisham
- Spencer Jones
- Heliot Ramos
- Ben Rice
- Giancarlo Stanton
Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card series schedule
What's next:
The Yankees and Red Sox begin their three-game Wild Card series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Here's the full series schedule:
Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Payton Tolle (BOS)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Sonny Gray (BOS)
Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 1 (If necessary)
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Ranger Suárez (BOS)
The Source: This article was written with information from the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.