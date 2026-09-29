Aaron Judge off Yankees' Wild Card series roster, Giancarlo Stanton back for postseason

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The Brief Aaron Judge is not on the Yankees' 26-man roster for the AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, but Giancarlo Stanton is set to return. Judge, who is battling a calf injury, has not played in a game since Sept. 16. The Yankees and Red Sox begin their three-game Wild Card series tonight at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.



The New York Yankees revealed their 26-man roster for the American League Wild Card series that starts Tuesday night, and captain Aaron Judge was left out.

Yankees Wild Card roster

What we know:

Judge, who is battling a calf injury, was not included on the Yankees' roster for the three-game Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox.

While Judge did take live batting practice several times over the last few days, including yesterday at Yankee Stadium, the 6-foot-7 slugger has not yet run the bases.

He has not played in a game since Sept. 16.

Dig deeper:

Here's the Yankees' full roster for the series:

Pitchers

David Bednar

Paul Blackburn

Gerrit Cole

Max Fried

Brent Headrick

Carlos Rodón

Cam Schlittler

John Schreiber

Will Warren

Ryan Yarbrough

Position Players

Ali Sánchez

Austin Wells

José Caballero

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Luis García Jr.

Paul Goldschmidt

George Lombard Jr.

Ryan McMahon

Amed Rosario

Anthony Volpe

Cody Bellinger

Trent Grisham

Spencer Jones

Heliot Ramos

Ben Rice

Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card series schedule

What's next:

The Yankees and Red Sox begin their three-game Wild Card series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Here's the full series schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Payton Tolle (BOS) Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Payton Tolle (BOS)

Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Sonny Gray (BOS)

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 1 (If necessary)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Ranger Suárez (BOS)