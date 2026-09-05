Woman seriously injured after SUV rolls backward and hits her in Huntington Station driveway

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The Brief A 60-year-old woman was getting out of her Honda CR-V when it began rolling backward, police said. The SUV struck her in her Huntington Station driveway. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.



A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured after her SUV rolled backward and struck her in her Huntington Station driveway, according to Suffolk County police.

What we know:

A woman was trying to get out of her stopped 2025 Honda CR-V around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the driveway of her home when the vehicle began rolling backward, police said.

The SUV struck her, leaving her seriously injured.

Investigation continues

What's next:

She was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment.

Police impounded the Honda for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Second Squad at 631-854-8252.