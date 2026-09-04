Lindsay Clancy verdict: What a mistrial means for her murder case

The Brief A mistrial means the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, not that Lindsay Clancy was found guilty or not guilty. Prosecutors could seek a new trial, negotiate a plea agreement or dismiss the charges. The jury’s deliberations included multiple reports that it could not agree on a verdict before the judge's decision Friday.



Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended with the judge declaring a mistrial Friday, after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The mistrial does not end the case with a conviction or an acquittal. Instead, it means the current trial ended without a verdict, leaving prosecutors to decide what happens next.

What is a mistrial?

What we know:

A mistrial is declared when a trial cannot reach a legal conclusion.

In Clancy’s case, that happened because the jury was unable to agree on a verdict and did not consent to further deliberations.

The jury must be unanimous. It reported more than once that it could not reach a decision.

What happens immediately after a mistrial?

What's next:

Once the mistrial was declared, the jury was dismissed and its deliberations ended.

Clancy was not be acquitted, and the charges against her do not automatically disappear. She remains charged in the 2023 deaths of her three children: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Could Lindsay Clancy be tried again?

Dig deeper:

Yes. Prosecutors could decide to retry the case before a new jury.

A retrial would mean both sides would again present their case, including testimony and evidence from the first trial. The earlier jury’s inability to agree would not prevent prosecutors from pursuing the charges again.

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 3: Defense attorney Kevin Reddington is surrounded by the press as he leaves the courthouse after Judge William Sullivan sent the jury home following the conclusion of deliberations for the sixth day in the trial o Expand

Could there be a plea deal?

A plea agreement is another possibility.

The prosecution and defense could negotiate a resolution rather than put the case before another jury. No plea agreement has been announced in the Clancy case.

Could prosecutors drop the charges?

Prosecutors could dismiss the charges, though that would be their decision and is generally considered unlikely in a case involving first-degree murder charges.

Where the case stands

What's next:

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Her attorneys argue she was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she killed the children. Prosecutors contend she knew what she was doing.