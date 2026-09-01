Viral Cat in the Hat AI trend sparks safety warnings for schools and students

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The Brief The Cat in the Hat trend uses unsettling AI-generated images and videos that make the character appear in real places. The content has spread across social media, sometimes accompanied by false claims or invitations to meet someone in person. Officials are urging students and parents to report concerning posts and verify claims before sharing them.



A viral Cat in the Hat trend built around AI-generated images and videos is prompting safety warnings for schools, students and parents.

The posts make it appear that a life-sized version of the Dr. Seuss character is walking through neighborhoods or appearing outside at night. Some include ominous captions, false claims of violence or invitations for users to meet the character.

What is the Cat in the Hat trend?

What we know:

The trend features AI-generated content, edited videos and real people in Cat in the Hat costumes. The posts are often designed to look like local sightings, using familiar streets, locations or captions naming a particular city or town.

The BBC reported that the trend has spread widely online, alarming some young people and leading police agencies in the UK and Ireland to clarify that purported sightings were fake.

A Tennessee safety agency said it is also tracking trend-related content targeting schools and students.

Why are safety agencies concerned?

What they're saying:

Some of the content goes beyond a joke or costume video.

Officials have warned about unverified claims that the character has harmed people, as well as posts encouraging users to meet someone in person. Those claims should not be treated as real without confirmation from law enforcement or another official source.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security urged users who see concerning content to report it through the SafeTN app or its online suspicious-activity reporting system.

What should parents and students do?

The other side:

Before sharing a video or image, check where it came from and whether a local police department, school district or other official agency has confirmed the claim.

Parents can also talk with children about AI-generated content and remind them not to respond to invitations from strangers online or agree to meet anyone in person.

The trend is a useful reminder that something made to look real online may not be real at all.