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Two men shot and killed inside Brooklyn playground Friday night identified

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 12, 2026 7:27 AM EDT
Published September 12, 2026 7:27 AM EDT
article

Two men shot and killed inside Brooklyn playground Friday night (Photo: Citizen)

The Brief

    • Two men, ages 33 and 35, died after a shooting late Friday night inside Howard Playground in Brooklyn.
    • NYPD officers responding to reports of shots fired found one victim shot in the neck and the second shot in the chest and ankle.
    • No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

NEW YORK - Two men were shot and killed late Friday night inside a playground in Brooklyn, prompting a double homicide investigation by the NYPD.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 10:23 p.m. inside Howard Playground, near Mother Gaston Boulevard and Glenmore Avenue in Brownsville.

When police arrived, they found 33-year-old Deon Miller suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and 35-year-old Antoine Utsey with gunshot wounds to the chest and ankle.

EMS transported Miller to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics brought Utsey to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he also succumbed to his injuries.

Who was involved

Police identified the victims as:

  • Antoine Utsey, 35, of Thomas S. Boyland Street in Brooklyn.
  • Deon Miller, 33, of Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brooklyn.

Investigators have not released any details regarding a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the NYPD's investigation into the double homicide remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Source: This article was written using information provided by the New York City Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyBrooklyn