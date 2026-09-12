Two men shot and killed inside Brooklyn playground Friday night identified
NEW YORK - Two men were shot and killed late Friday night inside a playground in Brooklyn, prompting a double homicide investigation by the NYPD.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 10:23 p.m. inside Howard Playground, near Mother Gaston Boulevard and Glenmore Avenue in Brownsville.
When police arrived, they found 33-year-old Deon Miller suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and 35-year-old Antoine Utsey with gunshot wounds to the chest and ankle.
EMS transported Miller to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics brought Utsey to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he also succumbed to his injuries.
Who was involved
Police identified the victims as:
- Antoine Utsey, 35, of Thomas S. Boyland Street in Brooklyn.
- Deon Miller, 33, of Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brooklyn.
Investigators have not released any details regarding a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
No arrests have been made, and the NYPD's investigation into the double homicide remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the New York City Police Department.