Two men shot and killed inside Brooklyn playground Friday night identified

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The Brief Two men, ages 33 and 35, died after a shooting late Friday night inside Howard Playground in Brooklyn. NYPD officers responding to reports of shots fired found one victim shot in the neck and the second shot in the chest and ankle. No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.



Two men were shot and killed late Friday night inside a playground in Brooklyn, prompting a double homicide investigation by the NYPD.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 10:23 p.m. inside Howard Playground, near Mother Gaston Boulevard and Glenmore Avenue in Brownsville.

When police arrived, they found 33-year-old Deon Miller suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and 35-year-old Antoine Utsey with gunshot wounds to the chest and ankle.

EMS transported Miller to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics brought Utsey to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he also succumbed to his injuries.

Who was involved

Police identified the victims as:

Antoine Utsey, 35, of Thomas S. Boyland Street in Brooklyn.

Deon Miller, 33, of Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brooklyn.

Investigators have not released any details regarding a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the NYPD's investigation into the double homicide remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.