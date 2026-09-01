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EXCLUSIVE: Mother, brother of woman who stabbed 2 in Times Square speaks out

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FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 1, 2026 5:35 PM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 5:35 PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Times Square stabbing suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Times Square stabbing suspect speaks out

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Times Square stabbing suspect speaks out

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers speaks with the mother of 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, who allegedly stabbed two people in Times Square, in this exclusive interview.

The Brief

    • The mother of 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, who stabbed two people in Times Square, speaks out in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers.
    • Cisneros was fatally shot by police after she started swinging the knives and rushed toward officers.
    • NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference that the officers spent about four minutes trying to persuade her to drop the knives before using stun guns and ultimately firearms as she advanced toward them.

TIMES SQUARE - The mother of 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, who stabbed two people in Times Square, speaks out in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers.

‘Why didn't they grab her?'

What we know:

Police officials say that Cisneros stabbed 32-year-old Erin Piacenti and a 68-year-old man within the span of 20 seconds before being stopped by officers. She was then fatally shot by police after she started swinging the knives and rushed toward officers.

Her mother said in an exclusive interview earlier today, Sept. 1, "There were so many police... why didn't they grab her by the arm?"

Cisneros' brother added, "She's never been violent."

Cellphone video of the incident showed officers confronting Cisneros. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference that the officers spent about four minutes trying to persuade her to drop the knives before using stun guns and ultimately firearms as she advanced toward them. 

FULL: Woman stabs 2 in Times Square before being fatally shot by police
FULL: Woman stabs 2 in Times Square before being fatally shot by police

FULL: Woman stabs 2 in Times Square before being fatally shot by police

A woman armed with two knives stabbed two people in Times Square, killing one victim and injuring another, before being fatally shot by NYPD officers. The incident, which police describe as a random and unprovoked attack, remains under investigation.

Cisneros, who had a documented mental health history with incidents in 2018 and 2019, was fatally shot. She had no arrest history with the NYPD. 

"She told the officers, ‘I’m not dropping anything, I would rather kill both of you,'" Tisch said. "She repeated, ‘I will kill you.’"

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD and an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers.

Crime and Public Safety