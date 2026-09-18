Suspect steals over $17K in collectible sports cards from Brooklyn building, NYPD says

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The Brief The NYPD is looking for a man accused of stealing packages containing $17,400 worth of collectible sports cards. The alleged theft happened inside a building near West End Avenue and Shore Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn. Police released pictures of the suspect, who fled with the packages on foot, investigators said.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $17,000 worth of sports cards from a residential building in Brooklyn.

What we know:

Police say the burglary took place on Monday, Sept. 14, at around 2 p.m. inside a residential building near West End Avenue and Shore Boulevard in Manhattan Beach.

According to preliminary information, an unidentified man walked through the front door of the building and stole multiple packages. The packages contained three collectible sports cards valued at approximately $17,400.

After taking the packages, the man fled on foot. No injuries were reported during the incident.



What you can do:

Investigators have released photos depicting the suspect in hopes that someone can help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.