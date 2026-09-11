9/11 victim's widow calls out Saudi Arabia at NYC reading of names: 'We have no justice'

The Brief The widow of a 9/11 victim called out Saudi Arabia over the September 11 terror attacks during the remembrance ceremony in New York City. "How can it be 25 years and still we have no justice for the role that Saudi Arabia played in your murder?" Terry Strada said after reading the name of her husband, Tom Strada. Strada also made remarks toward U.S. leaders, blaming them for broken promises and "one betrayal after another," and urged President Trump to hold Saudi Arabia accountable.



The widow of a 9/11 victim called out Saudi Arabia over the September 11 terror attacks and had a stern message for U.S. leaders, including President Trump, during the annual reading of names in New York City.

'A rancid culture of anti-American terrorism'

What they're saying:

"How can it be 25 years and still we have no justice for the role that Saudi Arabia played in your murder?" said Terry Strada, after reading the name of her husband, Tom Strada.

Her statement earned a round of applause from people at the ceremony in Lower Manhattan.

"Yes, we finally made it into a court and proved that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia fomented a rancid culture of anti-American terrorism around the globe and then sent its agents to support the radical Islamic hijackers so they could attack you and all of our loved ones," Strada continued.

Message to President Trump

Dig deeper:

Strada then turned her remarks toward U.S. leaders, blaming them for broken promises and "one betrayal after another."

"For 25 years, administration after administration, including leaders in front of us here today, chose to protect the Saudis instead of standing with the 9/11 families," she said.

Strada asked President Trump to hold Saudi Arabia accountable.

"Tell the Saudis to stop lying. Tell them that if they want to be friends with the USA they cannot continue to deny all of this, all of the pain, all of the destruction that we've been suffering through," she said.

Mr. Trump was not at the ceremony, but Vice President JD Vance was.

"Please carry that message back," Strada said to Vance. "Stand with the families. Stand with the survivors. Stand with Americans. As my husband, Tom, would've said, that is always the right thing to do."

Former presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush were also there, but Strada did not mention them or any other politicians by name.