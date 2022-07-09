14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Harlem subway station

A 14-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed inside a subway station in Harlem on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. police responded to reports of a crime in progress inside the 137th Street/City College subway station.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim, a 14-ear-old boy, on the northbound 1 train platform with a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke's, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.